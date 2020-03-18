Arafat: INSP, authority in charge with monitoring testing and reporting situations generated by coronavirus

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) has been designated as the authority in charge with monitoring testing and the integrated reporting of the situations generated by the novel coronavirus, head of the Department for Emergency Situations with the Interior Ministry (MAI), Secretary of State Raed Arafat said on Tuesday evening.

"All analyses, all investigations - how many tests are left, how many tests have been taken, how many negative, how many positive - will be centralised by the INSP and reported to the Health Ministry and the MAI Command and Control Center, namely the Department for Emergency Situations," Arafat said.

He also pointed out that 162 special tents were installed for medical triage and for making traffic at border crossing points swifter.

"You can see such tents in front of some hospitals, where they have been installed to separate the flows between those coming for other reasons than fever and respiratory symptoms and those coming for those reasons where a pre-evaluation is done before entering the emergency reception unit," Arafat explained.

The MAI official announced that the National Defence Ministry, under another order issued on Tuesday, together with "Ana Aslan" Institute will conduct the measures to install ROL2 hospital of the Romanian Army and a camp coming to the aid of the respective hospital and will use spaces of the "Ana Aslan" Institute to prepare a sanitary unit that will allow the treatment of those with light or intermediate forms (of coronavirus) in particular, if the number increases and this is necessary.