Armata Israelului a ucis un jurnalist Reuters și a rănit alți 5: au bombardat mașina în care se aflau/ Video

presa reuters

Jurnalistul Issam Abdullah de la Reuters a fost ucis și alți 5 jurnaliști de la Al Jazeera, Reuters și AFP au fost răniți în timp ce transmiteau din Alma al-Shaab, în sudul Libanului.

Se pare că mașina și zona în care jurnaliștii în care aceștia se aflau a fost bombardată de către armata Israelului.

O echipă de jurnaliști de la Al-Jazeera și Reuters a fost lovită de o lovitură de artilerie israeliană în sudul Libanului

"Ce s-a întâmplat?! Ce s-a întâmplat?! Ce s-a întâmplat?! Nu-mi mai simt picioarele! La naiba, la naiba!"

Femeia auzită țipând a murit câteva minute mai târziu.

