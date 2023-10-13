Armata Israelului a ucis un jurnalist Reuters și a rănit alți 5: au bombardat mașina în care se aflau/ Video

Jurnalistul Issam Abdullah de la Reuters a fost ucis și alți 5 jurnaliști de la Al Jazeera, Reuters și AFP au fost răniți în timp ce transmiteau din Alma al-Shaab, în sudul Libanului.

Se pare că mașina și zona în care jurnaliștii în care aceștia se aflau a fost bombardată de către armata Israelului.

O echipă de jurnaliști de la Al-Jazeera și Reuters a fost lovită de o lovitură de artilerie israeliană în sudul Libanului

"Ce s-a întâmplat?! Ce s-a întâmplat?! Ce s-a întâmplat?! Nu-mi mai simt picioarele! La naiba, la naiba!"

Femeia auzită țipând a murit câteva minute mai târziu.

— ????????/???????? AUDIO: A team of Al-Jazeera and Reuters journalists got hit by an Israeli artillery strike in South Lebanon



"What happened?! What happened?! What happened?! I can't feel my legs! F*ck, f*ck!"



The woman heard screaming died minutes after. These were her last moments… pic.twitter.com/JQXc9kNKTu — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 13, 2023

The Car, which is owned by LBC TV, that was carrying the Al-Jazeera Journalists who were Injured by what is claimed to be an IDF Shell in Southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/7N1W9xlZVw — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 13, 2023