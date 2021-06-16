Artists from 20 countries at EUROPAfest, between July 16 and 24

The EUROPAfest festival, jazz, blues, pop, classic, which will reunite artists from 20 countries, will take place during the period of July 16-24, the organizers announce on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Artists from 20 countries - Argentina, Aruba - the Caribbean Island, Azerbaijan, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Cuba, Switzerland, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Russia, the United States of America, the Netherlands and Ukraine will present musical productions in traditional and non-conventional concert venues," the organizers say.

The festival's team wishes for each person who is taking part in the EUROPAfest to confidently come and to know that the protocol and protection and safety norms indicated by the authorities will be respected.

"We chose the slogan for this year's edition "Return to Live Music. No limits, just hope". 2020 was a year when we all realized the role of art and especially music in order to give us a sense of well-being, of balance. We rediscovered the joy of simple, authentic things, but we also found our own limits. After months of restrictions and closed venues, after nights of online streaming, devoid of all feeling of the live, we are eager to return to public concerts and to feel that everything will be alright," the EUROPAfest director, Luigi Gageos, said.

Unique in Romania, in 2005 EUROPAfest was the first event the Royal House granted high patronage to, and since 2015 it is an EFFE (Europe's finest festivals), title granted by the European Commission and European Parliament.