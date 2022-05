As many as 9,878 Ukrainians enter Romania on May 30

As many as 78,868 travelers of whom 9,878 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Monday (up 7.5 pct from the previous day), with 4,122 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 1 pct less), and 952 entering the country at the border with Moldova (by 6.7 pct less), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 1,076,133 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of May 30 since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, and the number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 1,110,662, IGPF said.