Assets of optional pension funds top 3 bln lei as of January 29

As of January 29, 2021 optional pension funds held assets worth over 3 bln lei, up 18.58 percent YoY, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced.

Government securities account for the highest share of this amount, with 1.918 bln lei (63.53 pct), followed by stocks with 796.571 mln lei (26.38 pct) and corporate bonds with 89.509 mln lei (2.96 pct).

Assets of Pillar III pension funds totaled 3.019 bln lei as of January 2021 and were worth a net 3.015 bln lei.

There were 528,948 contributors to optional pension schemes as of January 2021.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.