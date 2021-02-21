Assets of privately managed mandatory pension funds at over 77.6 bln lei this January

Assets of mandatory privately managed pension funds amounted to over 77.6 billion lei as of January 29, up 23 percent YoY, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities account for the largest share in assets with 52.23 billion lei (67 pct), followed by stocks with 17.2 billion lei (22.16 pct) and corporate bonds with 2.97 billion lei (3.84 pct).

According to ASF data, Pillar II pension fund assets totaled 77.607 billion lei as of January 2021, and were worth a net 77.572 billion lei.

There were 7.646 million contributors to the mandatory privately managed pension funds, with contributions for 7.539 million participants funneled into the system since the start of retirement plans.

In November 2020 contributions had been paid for 3.956 million contributors, while 3.669 million people had missed out on the regular payments.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.