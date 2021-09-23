AUR maintains Iohannis breaches Constitution endorsing political person as head of party

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) claims that President Klaus Iohannis violates the Constitution "by openly supporting the candidate Florin Citu [incumbent PM - editor's note] for the position of PNL (National Liberal Party) leader, while the latter violates the law "by bribing Liberal mayors."

"AUR deplores the paralysis of state institutions because of an obvious action of the candidate for the PNL top job Florin Citu, who tries to bribe the Liberal mayors, and draws attention to the violation of the Constitution by President Klaus Iohannis, who backs a politician running for the presidency of a political party. For several months, an entire country faces a blockage because of the PNL Congress. All the authorities are on standby, waiting for Saturday's outcome, but the despair is so great that Iohannis himself has come to give statements in support of the candidate Florin Citu, and to announce that he will be present at the event, to send a clear message including from there," said MP George Simion, AUR's co-chair, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Simion also says that Prime Minister Florin Citu "uses public budget resources to buy his votes, in front of everyone.""The government recently informed the mayors that they will receive additional money for projects and salaries, not provided for in the 2021 budget, precisely now, around the PNL internal elections. Everything must work in favour of Citu. It seems that nothing else matters: Constitution, laws, common sense," says the AUR co-chair. AGERPRES