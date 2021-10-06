AUR not contemplating governing alliance with PSD

The opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) will participate in consultations with President Iohannis, but it is not contemplating an alliance for government with the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), just having talks with PSD national chairman Marcel Ciolacu on a good formula for a government made up of specialists, AUR co-chair George Simion said on Wednesday.

"We are always open to dialogue and we will always participate in consultations. (...) We forge alliances with the Romanian people only, but we talk instead with Mr Ciolacu to find a good formula for a government of specialists," Simion said at the Parliament House.

He added that AUR will never endorse an alliance of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and Save Romania Union (USR) because it is toxic."Never. That toxic coalition has shown what it can do. We will not enter an alliance with or endorse them by our vote. We move forward, as we have described the solutions that AUR sees. I think they are the only solutions on the table as we speak. The other parties have no solutions. Either that, or we head for early elections, where I am convinced a majority of Romanians will change the composition of the current Parliament," said Simion. A