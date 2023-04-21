AUR Senator Cioromelea criticizes decision of Ministry of Agriculture regarding the transit of grains from Ukraine

Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) senator Valentin-Rica Cioromelea appreciates as "hilarious" the decision of the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure the transit on Romanian territory of a quantity of one million tonnes of sealed grains from Ukraine.

The MP explained his opinion by the fact that Romania is the only state that allows the transit of these products, told Agerpres.

"It's a bit strange and even hilarious maneuver. (...) It's as if we didn't have control until now, and the control over the trucks was established with the agreement between Mr. Daea and the Ukrainian minister. That is, we transit on further, when the other countries banned the transportation of grains on their territory, and we favour them, seal and commit to one million tonnes of grain to transit Romania," stated Senator AUR in a press conference.

He also said that the decision adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture will not help Romanian farmers.

"From 2022, I think there are 25 million tonnes left in transit and the production for 2023 is announced in Ukraine of 85 million tonnes. You can imagine where we will be with the transit through our county," mentioned Cioromelea.

The AUR MP recalled that the party he represents signed the censure motion against the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, initiated by the USR (Save Romania Union) and Forta Dreptei, because the government official did not obtain more money for Romanian farmers affected by the cheap grain crisis in Ukraine.

During the press conference, the president of the AUR organization from Nalbant rural town, Dorinel Bucurlescu, pointed out that the Town Hall of Nalbant rural town does not have an updated website, which would provide taxpayers with information of public interest.

"There are several posts from 2019, and the only update is to the list of local councilors that was published in 2021. As a citizen, I am interested in the projects at the commune level, what public consultations are held for the approval of some decisions at the local level, but such a thing does not exist, although the law provides for this procedure," mentioned Bucurlescu.

In the context, Valentin-Rica Cioromelea recalled that a similar situation was registered in the case of the Babadag City Hall website.