AUR's Simion, on law banning pension and state salary cumulation: Empty populism, lies.

Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) Chairman George Simion criticised on Wednesday the draft law banning the cumulation of pension and state salary because of the exceptions that have been introduced, as well as the law on special pensions, saying that these laws are just "empty populism, meaningless forms, affecting the poor and not the rich."

"We denounce these laws that have been passed in a disingenuous way, emptied of content, affecting the poor and not the rich, as we heard in the Chamber of Deputies. Today, in the Chamber of Deputies, the people from ANCOM, ANRE, the BNR and of course the mayors, ministers, secretaries of state, parliamentarians were once again considered special. All these categories are allowed to cumulate their pension with their salary, under the false pretext that it would violate their right to elect and be elected. No, they will just be deprived of their financial remuneration. So we cannot agree with this empty form of the laws, as it happened with the special pensions, which will not affect parliamentarians on the grounds of unconstitutionality. It is just empty populism, lies, to convince the Romanians that, apparently, special pensions have been cut. Pensions were not cut for the most special of the special people," Simion told a press conference, told Agerpres.