AUR's Simion: We did not enter Schengen; Surrogate with airports does not mean Schengen

The President of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, declared on Thursday that Romania did not enter the Schengen area, and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu did not make himself respected enough in front of external partners to enforce compliance with the accession treaties.

"We didn't enter any Schengen, Mr. Ciolacu. Wake up! I don't know where you are (...) but we didn't enter Schengen, and that surrogate you keep mentioning with airports, with maritime vessels, doesn't mean Schengen. Schengen is a right provided for in our accession treaty to the EU and you did not make yourself respected enough in front of external partners to enforce the observance of accession treaties," Simion said at the Palace of the Parliament, Agerpres informs.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, on Wednesday evening, that Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea from March next year.

"After 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen! We have a political agreement in this regard! From March next year, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen space by air and sea. Implicitly, the Port of Constanta will increase its importance exponentially. Also , I am convinced that in 2024 we will close the negotiations for the land border as well, Prime Minister Ciolacu said, in a message posted on Facebook.