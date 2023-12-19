Average monthly pension reaches 2,117 RON in 3rd quarter, up 0.4pct

The average monthly pension reached 2,117 RON in the third quarter of the current year, up 0.4pct compared to the previous quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average monthly pension was determined by taking into account pensions of all categories of pensioners - social insurance, disability, survivor, etc. - paid by the pension houses, states the INS.

In the 3rd quarter of this year, the average number of pensioners was 4.979 million people, an increase of 1,000 people compared to the 2nd quarter, and the average number of state social insurance pensioners was 4.601 million people, a plus of 3,000 people.

The average monthly state social insurance pension was 2,007 RON, and the ratio between the average net nominal state social insurance pension for the age limit with full contribution period (without tax and the social health insurance contribution) and the average salary net was 50.4pct (same as in the previous quarter); the real average pension index compared to the previous quarter, calculated as the ratio between the net nominal pension index for calculating the real pension and the consumer price, index was 99.0pct.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2022, the average number of pensioners decreased by 17,000 people, and that of the category belonging to state social insurance decreased by 2,000 people. The average monthly pension and the average state social insurance pension increased compared to the same quarter of the previous year by 14.1pct and 13pct, respectively.

The average number of pensioners showed, in the 3rd quarter of 2023, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023, an increase of 1,000 people, and the average number of state social insurance pensioners showed an increase of 3,000 people. The average monthly pension and the average state social insurance pension increased compared to the previous quarter, by 0.4pct and 0.1pct, respectively.

The ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and that of employees was 8 to 10, at the national level, but showed significant variations depending on region. Also, the average monthly state social insurance pension varied with significant discrepancies by region, the difference between the minimum and maximum value being 1,079 RON.

The total number of beneficiaries of the provisions of GEO no. 6/2009 regarding the establishment of the minimum guaranteed social pension (currently - social allowance), in the 3rd quarter of 2023, was 1.148 million people, of which: 1.035 million people from the state social insurance system, representing 22.5pct from the total number of pensioners in this category; 107,300 pensioners from the former system for farmers, representing 65.2pct of all pensioners from the system for farmers; 5,700 people from the military system, representing 2.8pct of all pensioners in this category.