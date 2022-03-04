Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, refugee in Bucharest: Ukraine, president Zelensky are alone there, nobody helps

Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, one of the artists that were integrated in an aid program offered by the Bucharest National Opera, expressed her disappointment on Friday, that Ukraine, headed by president Volodymyr Zelensky, is "alone" in its fight against Russian aggression.

"I've been to Dnipro, where I have been working for the past two years already. On the morning of February 24 I woke to the sound of a war alert. I gathered all my things and along with my parents and six artists, we went towards the border. I called them and told them: "Come on, take all you can get and we will go to Moldova (Republic of Moldova, ed. n) I had been reading every day and I knew what was going on and that it will not be Ok. I told myself that we must go now, because it would be worse later," the ballerina declared for AGERPRES.

"I know what their mindset it (Russians, ed. n.) It is no surprise that the war began. Ukraine does not attack, it only protects. Though it is weird that nobody is helping. They help here, if they are here I see that even Europe and America and Canada are helping the refugees. But they do nothing to help there, in Ukraine. NATO?! They should send someone to help. They are all alone there. Even president Zelensky is there. He stays there and fights, but they are alone, that is the problem! And I know that if Putin stepped into Ukraine, he will not go out. He will advance as much as possible. He will not back down," Lara Paraschiv said, with tears in her eyes, Agerpres.ro informs.

Lara Paraschiv has double citizenship, Canadian and Romanian, studied at the Bolshoi Academy and evolved in the Astrakhan State Opera and Ballet Theater in Russia, the Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet in New York, Russian Ballet in Orlando, and for the past two years she was an employee of the State Ballet Theater in Dnipro, Ukraine.