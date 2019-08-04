Barna and Ciolos announce that leadership structures decided continuing alliance USR-PLUS

Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos have announced that the leadership structures of Save Romania Union (USR) and Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) have voted to continue the alliance, following the good results obtained together in the European Parliament elections on May 26.

"The political committee of the Save Romaina Union has voted, on Saturday, to continue the alliance with PLUS with the objective of offering Romania a real political alternative. The protocol of the electoral alliance for the Presidential elections was adopted, as well as the political alliance, with a series of amendments that will be sent to the PLUS partners," Dan Barna, USR chair, wrote on Facebook.He mentioned that the alliance will work in the presidential elections of this year, as well as in the local and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2020."Since its formation, the USR PLUS alliance had a long-term objective. We want to move together in all the elections to follow - presidential, local and parliamentary. Our objective is to win the elections and give Romania a president and a government of honesty and competence," the post also shows.In his turn, PLUS chair, Dacian Ciolos, announced that the National Council of the party voted for the protocol of the alliance with USR>"The text was adopted with amendments, which we will propose for discussion to our alliance partners. PLUS and USR have obtained together an important victory on May 26, exactly because they understood the expectations of the electorate. We must continue to make these expectations rank higher than party egos. PLUS believes in a solid political relationship, based on principles and content, in which we put together what we each have best and give Romanian citizens the most serious political offer of the last 30 years," Ciolos wrote on his Facebook account.According to political sources, all the amendments to the protocol, proposed both by USR and by PLUS, will be discussed in the leadership structures of the two parties on Sunday.