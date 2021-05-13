 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Benone-Marian Matei is new head of Romanian Police General Inspectorate

Agerpres
politie

Police quaestor Benone-Marian Matei was appointed as general inspector of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR), through a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The new IGPR head will have the rank of secretary of state.

The decision was published on Thursday in the Official Journal.

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode declared on Tuesday in northwestern Satu Mare that Prime Minister Florin Citu was to appoint soon a new head of the Romanian Police, followed by an extensive reform process at the ministry's level, which will also include the organisation of job contests, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.