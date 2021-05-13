Benone-Marian Matei is new head of Romanian Police General Inspectorate

Police quaestor Benone-Marian Matei was appointed as general inspector of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR), through a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The new IGPR head will have the rank of secretary of state.

The decision was published on Thursday in the Official Journal.

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode declared on Tuesday in northwestern Satu Mare that Prime Minister Florin Citu was to appoint soon a new head of the Romanian Police, followed by an extensive reform process at the ministry's level, which will also include the organisation of job contests, reports agerpres.