Berlin Philharmonic led by Kirill Petrenko - opener of 'George Enescu' International Festival this Saturday

The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra led by Kirill Petrenko will open the 2019 edition of the 'George Enescu' International Festival on Saturday, at 7:30 pm, with a concert at the Bucharest Palace Grand Hall.

The bill of the concert, included in the 'Great Orchestras of the World' series, features the Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major by George Enescu and Ludwig van Beethoven's 9th Symphony in D minor. Soprano Marlis Petersen, mezzo-soprano Elisabeth Kulman, tenor Benjamin Bruns and bass Kwangchul Youn as soloists, and the 'George Enescu' Philharmonic Choir conducted by Iosif Ioan Pruner will bring the vocal score to life.Also on Saturday, at 10:30 pm, the 'Madrigal - Marin Constantin' National Chamber Choir will open at the Romanian Athenaeum the 'Midnight Concerts' section of the 'Enescu' Festival.The Madrigal choir, coordinated by Anna Ungureanu, will perform in one of the most spectacular and awaited events of the festival - La Cetra d'Orfeo "Ay Amor!", a project arranged and conducted by Belgian musician Michel Keustermans.The 'Madrigal - Marin Constantin' National Chamber Choir is an icon of the Romanian and universal musical life. Since its establishment in 1963, by conductor Marin Constantin (1925 - 2011), it has appeared in over 4,500 concerts worldwide, asserting itself as a true "country brand".