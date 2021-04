Billie Jean King Cup:Italy widens lead over Romania to 2-0 after Buzarnescu's dramatic defeat

Italy increased its lead over Romania to 2-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group playoff, after Mihaela Buzarnescu lost dramatically to Martina Trevisan, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (5) on Friday at the Multi-purpose Hall in Cluj-Napoca.

Earlier in the day, Elisabetta Cocciaretto had defeated Irina Maria Bara 6-1, 6-4, agerpres.ro confirms.

Saturday will see Irina Bara take on Martina Trevisan starting 14:00, followed by the Buzarnescu - Cocciaretto faceoff and the doubles match Monica Niculescu/Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Jasmine Paolini/Giulia Gatto-Monticone.