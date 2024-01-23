Biro Rozalia: EPP women candidates for EP will be presented at EPP Congress in Bucharest

The candidates of the European People's Party (EPP) in this year's European Parliament elections will be promoted in Bucharest, in a related event of the EPP Congress from March 6 to 7, president of the European People's Party Women association (EPPW), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy Biro Rozalia said in Oradea on Tuesday.

"As part of the preparations for the congress, in order to strengthen the vision of the EPP women leaders, we will organise an event outside the official congress programme, in which we want to highlight and promote women candidates for the European Parliament elections from all EU member states and who will be in Bucharest due to the congress. The basic message around which this women's event is organised is that in the current polycrisis conditions the world is facing, there is a greater need than ever to focus on people, on families, to develop policies to develop a climate conducive to normal life," EPPW president Biro Rozalia told a press conference.

She said that more than a thousand members will attend the EPP Congress in Bucharest, in national delegations representing the 27 EU member states.

In an election year, Biro Rozalia said, the EPPW intends to promote as many women as possible in decision-making positions, being "proud that the highest positions at European level have been occupied by EPPW ladies" - the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"We want a strong Europe, where the voice of democracy is clear, where illegal migration is reduced and eliminated, where the protection of the EU's external borders is ensured and where people feel safe. What is needed more than ever are citizen-oriented policies that support families, create opportunities for all family members, from the youngest to the oldest member of the family, generate intergenerational projects and ensure a peaceful climate for our children. Last but not least, we also want a competitive Europe, where innovation, investment and start-up development are encouraged, with state support for entrepreneurship. Only by strengthening the private sector of small and medium-sized investors, and of course the large ones, in national economies, will we have enough economic power to be able to respond to the current challenges in a united way," said Biro Rozalia.