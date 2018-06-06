Body of hang glider, American tourist, recovered in Bucegi Mountains

The lifeless body of an American tourist, who died on Wednesday, after falling with a hang glider in Bucegi Mountains, was recovered by search and rescue teams from the rocky area where he was, and the body will be taken to the Coroner's Office.

According to the spokesperson of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Prahova, Raluca Vasiloae, the body will be transported to Piatra Arsa, and from there on it will be taken by the Coroner's office representatives.An American tourist died after falling with a hang glider in the area of the Caraiman Cross (2291 m). According to the ISU Prahova spokesperson, the body was seen from the helicopter, somewhere on the right side of the Caraiman Cross, on the rocks, wrapped in the hang glider.According to the data provided by the Prahova County Gendarmerie Inspectorate , on Wednesday morning, around 09:00 hrs, an emergency call was received, notifying that an American tourist disappeared after launching himself in the air with the hang glider from the Caraiman Cross towards Busteni resort. The victim was part of a group formed of two Americans and a New-Zealander, all three launching themselves with the glider towards Busteni.Mountain rescuers, mountain gendarmes and a hundred military firefighters participated in the search and rescue operation.