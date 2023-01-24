Boxing: Romania's Amalia Tugui wins first gold medal at international competition

Romania's Amalia Tugui, the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) world champion in 2022, won the first gold medal at an international boxing competition, at the end of last week, at the 12th Nations Cup, held in Serbia, told Agerpres.

Aged 15 and trained by her father in kickboxing from the age of 7, Amalia started boxing last year, in March, when she was registered at the CSM Danubiu club in Tulcea.

Referring to the competition in Serbia, where she ranked 1st in the 63-kg category, she said that the emotions before the match were the most difficult part of the competition.

Her boxing coach, Stefan Simion, was delighted with the result and brought to mind that Amalia won her first boxing matches immediately after becoming legal, ranking 1st at the Romanian Cup and at the National Championship.

The next boxing competition of CSM athletes will take place in Arad, at the end of next month.