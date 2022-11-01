Braila hosts three major chess tournaments with more than 300 competitors from 17 countries

The 'Maria Albulet' Memorial, a competition dedicated to the best Romanian female chess player of the '50s, brings together 10 Romanian and international female grandmasters who will compete in a 9-round tournament. It is organized by the Romanian Chess Federation together with the Braila City Hall and the Braila County Council.The Grand Prix Rapid Open, the 5th stage of the biggest chess tour in Romania - Grand Prix Romania, will take place between November 5 - 6, with the participation of over 24 international grandmasters and another 20 holders of international titles.The Braila Chess Cup is dedicated to players under the age of 12, divided into 6 categories: U8, U10, U12, F8, F10, F12. The two-day competition (November 5 - 6) will consist of 10 rounds of rapid chess.Marina Makropolou, the daughter of grandmaster Dr. Maria Albulet, herself a noted chess player, was invited to the opening ceremony of the 'Maria Albulet' Memorial.A triple national champion in 1951, 1956 and 1957, Maria Albulet won, together with Margareta Teodorescu, the title of Olympic vice-champion in 1957, with the same score as the champion team of Russia.Also in 1957, Maria Albulet won first place at the Krakow zonal tournament, a success that qualified her for the candidates' tournament, a competition that decided the challengers for the women's chess world title.