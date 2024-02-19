Brancusi's most valuable gift: pride of being Romanians, says Senate head Ciuca

Constantin Brancusi National Day is the moment to remember and pay tribute to the creative genius of the greatest Romanian sculptor, wrote the president of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca on his Facebook page, adding that his works raised him to the rank of a world-class artist, and the the most valuable gift he left in the intangible national heritage is the pride of being Romanians, told Agerpres.

"Beyond the creations made in the workshop in Paris, which end up in temporary exhibitions in Romania, we have his most extensive works in the country. Coloana Infinitului, Poarta Sarutului and Masa Tacerii are in the Monumental Ensemble of Targu Jiu. We have, in terms of universal culture, the duty to visit them, at least once in a lifetime. Beyond his sculptures, Constantin Brancusi left his most precious gift in our intangible heritage: the pride of being Romanians, no matter where life takes us," added the president of the Senate.