British Ambassador: Recently, we have demonstrated attachment of Romanians everywhere to rights they have gained in democracy

The British Embassy celebrated on Thursday, in Bucharest, the National Day at a reception marking Queen Elizabeth II's 67th anniversary and the close friendship between the United Kingdom and Romania, a context in which Ambassador Andrew Noble appreciated the Romanians' attachment to the rights they have gained in democracy and the fact that the institutions were able to withstand "inappropriate pressures and interferences."

Recently, I have had proof of the attachment of Romanians everywhere towards the rights they have won in democracy. We have also witnessed that the institutions created in Romania in a short period of time, with the beginning of the reform process in the mid-90s, were able to withstand inappropriate pressures and interferences. I would particularly like to greet those present who contributed to the modernization of Romania during this short period of reform. (...) Based on my personal conviction about the durability and quality of the changes gained in Romania, I propose to think of this party as an opportunity to celebrate the freedom of Romanians in the thirtieth since after the fall of communism. (...) This reception, with British and Romanian guests, is an eloquent expression of the Strategic Partnership between our countries that have made common efforts to defend the benefits of our liberal and free societies, Ambassador Andrew Noble said at the opening of the event at the BNR Arenas, according to a press release of the British Embassy to Romania submitted to AGERPRES on Friday.He said that the last time he attended a reception for the queen's day in Romania was in 1986.Andrew Noble pointed out that, a few months ago, a legal specialist in Romania said that all the controversy in justice is not a sign of the weakness of the system, but rather of the strength of the institutions and the people.He stressed that the earned freedom must be defended, in all its forms, from freedom of expression to the freedom to choose and evolve in a fair and democratic setting.The event, whose theme was #30YearsOfFreedom, was attended by approximately 900 people, including the Minister for Relations with the Parliament, Viorel Ilie, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Carmen-Ileana Mihalcescu and Princess Maria of Romania.