Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Google Romania support digitisation of SMEs

The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) will continue its partnership with Google Romania and with other companies operating in the IT field, including from among its members, to provide such opportunities to economic operators to implement programmes designed to digitise their current and future activities, the institution informed on Thursday.

CCIB and Google Romania have organised the webinar "Google for SMEs; online development of businesses," according to a press release of the CCIB to AGERPRES."The main objective of the event, supported by Madalina Stanescu - Google trainer and digital marketing consultant, founder of the Optimized agency, was to familiarize entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized enterprises with the online environment in the context of the coronavirus crisis, which "forced" them to rethink the set of instruments they used in promoting their businesses in order to be able to stay on the market and further develop," reads the release.The approx. 50 participants had the opportunity to receive useful information on the manner in which they can build their business's online presence, the online instruments that they can use, how they can use social media to promote their affairs and the practical modalities of attracting much more clients with Google Ads."Google for SMEs is a hub of free instruments and resource meant to facilitate and support the digitisation of Romanian businesses. The available digital instruments are: Google Compania Mea (customer relationship management), the Website of My Company (management of the business's online space), Google Trends and Alerts (discovering the customers' interests), Suggested Markets (identification of international opportunities)," reads the same release.