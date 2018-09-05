Bucharest citizens could warm in future using biogas from waste and geothermal power

Bucharest citizens could warm in the future by using biofuel from garbage and the Capital's subterranean thermal waters, because the natural gas price will hike soon, Gheorghe Piperea, Rominsolv partner, attorney of the Public heat distribution corporation (RADET), stated on Thursday.

"Gas prices will rise very soon. Last year we negotiated gas at 71 lei [per MWh - ed.n], and for this year we are expecting it to go up to 90 lei. That is why the Capital's Mayor spoke yesterday about the necessity of capping gas prices for household consumption. But gas is a resource that we do not know how long it will still exist, when it will be exploited, it is a limited resource and we have been thinking for the past two years of diversifying the thermal agent sources," Piperea told the "Plug-in Energy" conference, organized by the Bursa newspaper.He referred to the wind and photovoltaic renewable resources, but also biogas and geothermal waters."Apart from the fact that at some point we could use these resources on the roofs of apartment buildings, to place photovoltaic cells on 2,500 buildings, there are two other inexhaustible resources in Bucharest that we would like to use. There is the Bucharest waste, half of which could be easily used, very cheaply in biogas, and respectively geothermal water, which, even if someone in the room were to comment on not being so efficient, I have talked to many experts, if we can drill for more than 3,500 meters and not 900 meters, as it is the case currently, the energy that could be obtained is much more efficient," Piperea continued.The Rominsolv representative reminded that Bucharest citizens do not pay the full price of Gcal, but only half, and when the subsidies are not granted anymore, consumers will feel a shock."The Gcal subsidy must be eliminated, step by step. Half of this price is subsidized by all of us, the contributors, the ones who pay taxes and duties. In April 2019 the regulation concerning the vulnerable consumer should come into effect. The problem is that, at that time, we must solve the problem of the subsidy, which could mean a shock for those who use heating from RADET," Piperea considers.This regulation will show that not all consumers will have the right to subsidies, but only those with certain incomes."I agree that I do not have the right to a subsidy, and nor do 99 percent of you, although we pay it. But what will the population say when they discover that instead of 160 lei per Gcal they will be paying 320 lei? This issue must be gradually solved," the attorney further said.