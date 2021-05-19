 
     
Bucharest City, Cluj, Prahova, Timis, Arges report 32.1pct of COVID-19 cases in Romania last week

In the week ending on May 16, 2021, 32.1% of the total cases of COVID-19 in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Prahova, Timis, Arges, according to the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

According to the weekly supervision report, 34% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest City, and the counties of Prahova, Bihor, Cluj, and Alba.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 77 of the total COVID-19 has been reported in healthcare professionals.

As many as 85.7% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 57.8% of deaths were in men, according to INSP.

Also, 94.9% of people who died of COVID had at least one comorbidity.

