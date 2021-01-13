 
     
Bucharest, most new cases, followed by Timis and Cluj counties

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 722 and the counties of Timis - 303, Cluj - 268, Ilfov - 261, Constanta - 172 And Brasov - 139, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes enforced 4,349 contravention sanctions in the total amount of 701,625 lei, following the violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

