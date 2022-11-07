 
     
Bucharest Prefect to challenge in administrative litigation provisions of mayor Armand, after Integrity watchdog notification

toni grebla

The Bucharest Prefect, Toni Grebla, announces that after being officially notified by the National Integrity Agency, he will challenge in administrative litigation the provisions by which the mayor of District 1, Clotilde Armand, was appointed project manager and those regarding the granting of bonuses.

In a statement for the private television broadcaster Digi 24, Toni Grebla said that the Prefecture had asked for a point of view from ANI, "having doubts about the legality" of the adoption of the decisions by which Mayor Armand called herself project manager and assigned herself an increase to the mayor's allowance.

"The prefecture makes periodical checks on the legality of issuing the provisions of the district mayors and of the general mayor, as well as of the legality of adopting the decisions of the local councils. At the last check we made at the District 1 City Hall, we gave a legality notice for some of the mayor's provisions and we retained for further verifications four of the provisions of the Mayor of District 1. I notified, asking for a point of view to the National Integrity Agency, having doubts about the legality of adopting the decisions by which the mayor (...) called herself project manager and in this capacity she benefited and assigned an increase to the mayor's allowance," the Bucharest prefect said.

He added that from the moment the prefect will notify the court, the title of project manager will be suspended, as well as the bonuses granted.AGERPRES

