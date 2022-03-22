Bucharest Prefecture announces there is still smoke from fire on roof of Prosper store

The Bucharest Prefecture announces that there is still smoke after the fire on Tuesday on the roof of the Prosper store and recommends that citizens keep the windows closed.

"There is still smoke and combustion products, and constant monitoring of air quality is ensured through the nearest monitoring station, B5 - located in Drumul Taberei. Although there are upward trends in PM 10 and SO2 indicators, the wind direction is opposite", according to a Bucharest Prefecture release sent to AGERPRES.Electricity supply was resumed in the area.Representatives of the State Construction Inspectorate are present at the scene and are going to evaluate the building structurally. In any case, a safe perimeter of the area will be provided at least by Wednesday by the structures in charge.Traffic is still blocked on September 13 Boulevard and Sebastian Road by police, Gendarmerie and fire crews.The fire was located and action is being taken to put it out and people evacuated from neighboring buildings have begun to return to their homes. No casualties were reported. The material damage is "significant", added the representatives of the Bucharest Prefecture.