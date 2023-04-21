Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session in the red, over 580 million RON of transactions

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session down on almost all indices, and the value of exchanges amounted to 580.175 million RON (117.442 million euros), of which 556.353 million RON (112.620 million euros) were bonds.

Out of the total volume of bond transactions, 55,500 were issued by Bucharest City Hall, their total value reaching 555 million RON, told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.23%, up to 12,396.70 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.21%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, recorded a decrease of 0.26%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, ended on a plus by 0.23% .

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.17%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.22%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained 0.19%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank's shares, with 6.934 million RON, followed by Fondului Proprietatea's securities, which generated exchanges worth 5.124 million RON, and those of Nuclearelectrica, with 1.576 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares Electroarges (+11.29%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+3.88%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (+2.88%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Mecanica Fina (-2.98%), Compa (-2.04%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-2.01%).