Bulgarian citizen at Giurgiu Customs investigated after refusing hospital sobriety testing

A 49-year-old Bulgarian citizen in traffic at the wheel of a car at the Giurgiu Customs, with a blood alcohol level of 1.00 milligrams of pure alcohol in the exhaled air when checked with a breathalyzer device, is being criminally investigated after, taken to the hospital, he refused to give biological samples to determine his blood alcohol level.

"Officers of the Giurgiu Highway Police found at Giurgiu Customs a Bulgarian citizen aged 49 driving a car while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. The driver was tested with a breathalyzer, who indicated the value of 1.00 milligrams per liter of pure alcohol in his exhalation, being taken to the hospital, where he refused to let biological blood samples being taken of him in order to establish the blood alcohol level," according to a press release on Monday of the Giurgiu County Police Inspectorate.

The Bulgarian man is being investigated for refusing or evading the taking of biological samples in order to determine the blood alcohol level.