Bulgarian national under criminal investigation for carrying dangerous substance

A 23-year-old Bulgarian national is under criminal investigation after he was detected by the border police in Giurgiu trying to bring 45 cylinders containing a dangerous substance into Romania through the Giurgiu border crossing point.

"At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, on the way into the country, a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen, driving a minibus, presented himself at the border control. On this occasion, following the inspection of the means of transport, several boxes containing 45 cylinders with a quantity of 9.5 kilograms of freon each, a dangerous substance type R32, were discovered in the cargo compartment," reads a press release Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) Giurgiu issued on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

The person in question did not have a transport permit for the products transported, and the cylinders, worth approximately 45,000 lei, were seized for further investigation.At present, the Bulgarian citizen is being investigated for committing the crime of transport and transit of dangerous substances and preparations, in violation of the legal provisions in force, and legal solutions will be proposed by the prosecutor's office upon completion.