BursaBinelui.ro raises more than 100,000 euros in year-to-date donations

BursaBinelui.ro, the fundraising platform initiated by Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) in partnership with the online payment service Euplatesc.ro, has broken its own record with 6,000 year-to-date donations totaling more than 100,000 euros, the bank announced on Thursday.

In March alone the platform raised more than 200,000 lei from 2,020 donations, four times more than in January, BCR said.

The donations went to 26 NGOs, as well as to 5 projects that developed solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic: the Emergency Fund for Hospitals, 'Oameni pentru Pitesti COVID-19/People for Pitesti COVID-19', 'Keeping Doctors and Nurses Safe from COVID-19', 'Rebuilding Hope-COVID-19', 'Help the 550 to Make it Safely through the Quarantine'.

"We are proud for having managed to raise so many donations in such a short time and we are glad that we can be at the side of the NGOs that have been so severely tried in this time of economic impasse. But we must not stop here. We continue our mission, we continue to mobilize resources and invest in community helpers, because this is the only way we can contribute to a better future for Romania," says Nicoleta Deliu, BCR Head of Communication & CSR.

The fundraising platform www.bursabinelui.ro is further open to donations from everyone who wants to support a cause and to those who want to register with a project.

BursaBinelui.ro, a project initiated by BCR, is the only online platform in Romania open to all NGOs that doesn't charge a fee on donations. Until 2019, its 7th year of existence, the platform had registered over 55,000 donations worth almost 3 million lei; 700 NGOs are currently registered on the platform.

Banca Comerciala Romana, a member of Erste Group, is one of Romania's most important financial groups, providing universal banking operations (retail, corporate & investment banking, treasury and capital markets), as well as leasing, private pension and housing bank services.

BCR offers a full range of financial products and services through a network of 19 business centers and 17 mobile offices dedicated to companies and 430 retail units located in most Romanian cities with over 10,000 inhabitants.