BVB stocks open Wednesday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with trades of RON 2.47 million (EUR 500,714.39 ) 35 minutes into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks fell by 0.14%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks declined 0.13%, told Agerpres.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.16%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.10%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.38%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.43%.

The BET AeRO index of the top 20 AeRO companies was the only index to increase, going up by 0.14%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Electroaparataj (+6.59%), IAR Brasov (+2.82%) and Fondul Deschis de Investitii ETF BET Patria Tradeville (+2.48%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Comcm Constanta (-9.38%), Societatea de de Constructii Napoca (-4.67%) and Medlife (-1.49%).