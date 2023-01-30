BVB's Tanase: There are many companies that have no interest in communicating with investors

Many companies have no interest in communicating with investors and a future challenge is to activate these companies, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Adrian Tanase said on Monday at the launching event of Vektor 2022, organised by the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) together with the BVB, told Agerpres.

"Today we shall see the champions of communication with investors. Namely, the companies which scored 10. As I have said, it's a signal. It doesn't mean that these companies are communicating perfectly, however, it is the signal which we give in terms of the quality of these communications. Another signal we have is that there are many companies that have no practical interest, and we see that because of these scores, they have no interest in communicating with investors. In the future, we have two challenges in terms of communicating with investors: to improve the criteria and impose a certain development in communicating with investors from year to year and we shall see how it looks and what it is to be changed in the ARIR criteria for 2023. As you well know, Vektor sector is in a continuous change in terms of methodology because we try to impose a certain progress within our companies. This is one of the challenges we shall have continuously from now on. The second challenge is to basically activate the companies which have no interest in communicating with investors. To activate them so that we also see increasingly good scores at the bottom of the ranking. We have more champions, we have 16 companies with a score of 10, plus two on the AeRo, but we also have many that don't communicate and have no progress in that direction," BVB CEO Tanase said.

He mentioned that the average on 2022 is worst than the one on 2021.

The Romanian Investor Relations Association, the promoter of the Investor Relations (IR) concept, publishes on Monday the results of Vektor, the indicator of communication with investors for listed companies, according to a press release of the organisation. Thus, 80 companies from the Main Market and 31 companies from the AeRO Market (companies from the main market index, BETAeRO) were assessed according to different methodologies, adapted to the expectations of active investors in each of the two markets.