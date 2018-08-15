 
     
Cabdriver of Israeli citizens beaten at Victoriei Sq. rally: Tourists and I, beaten without reason

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
taxi

The cabdriver of the Israeli citizens who sustain were assaulted by gendarmes in the Victoriei Square on 10 August rally, Valeriu Ionut Radulescu, on Thursday showed up at the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office to file a criminal complaint. 


Radulescu told the journalists that the gendarmes have stopped the cab with the four Israeli tourists (three men, one woman) and began to punch them with no reason with their fists and batons. The driver said the gendarmes gave them no explanation, only stopped the cab and started to beat the tourists and the driver altogether. The tourists were shouting "I'm a tourist!", while the driver was yelling "I'm a cabdriver!". Nonetheless, the gendarmes kept on beating them. 

The 30-year old cabdriver said that the gendarmes left them alone after realising they were wrong, not before pulling them out of the cab, handcuffing them, continuing to kick them despite the fact that the Israeli tourists have shown the gendarmes their passports. 

"They uncuffed us and let us go. I rushed to a hotel, I called the Police and the Ambulance. I was taken to the University Hospital. My forearm is broke, I have to wear it in a cast for 42 days, a period in which I could do nothing," the driver added.

