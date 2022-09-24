CCIFER gala: French-Romanian cooperation can prove auspicious regarding PNRR investment projects as well

The French-Romanian cooperation model can prove auspicious regarding the investment projects foreseen in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as well, President Klaus Iohannis told a message sent, on Friday, to the Gala of the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER), presented by Cosmin Marinescu, presidential adviser in the Department of Economic and Social Policies, told Agerpres.

The president congratulated the entire French business community in our country for the performances and for the active involvement in the development of bilateral relations and appreciated the theme of the event - the transition to a green economy - which is one of the main political concerns at the level of the European Union, but also a real challenge for the competitiveness and development premises of the Union's economies.

President Iohannis emphasized that agriculture, trade and financial-banking services have attracted almost 90% of the volume of French investments in Romania in the last 30 years of bilateral relations.

"Representative for French investment interests remains the agricultural sector, whose percentage of total investments significantly exceeds 50%, and this sector stands out through a distinct portfolio at the level of your organization," the president pointed out.

* * *

The strategic partnership between Romania and France has an important economic component for both countries, French investments in our country representing 10% of the total foreign direct investments, with a value of 8.7 billion euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday evening, as he attended the Gala of the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania.

"This year the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture celebrates 26 years of activity in Romania. Your importance is found in the activity of the 4,150 companies with majority French capital whose cumulative turnover amounts to 18 billion euros. French capital has created over 125,000 direct jobs on the Romanian market. I particularly appreciate the fact that France is one of the most important commercial partners of Romania, holding the 3rd place in exports and the 7th place in imports. The 3rd place is also held by France in the ranking of investors, with investments of 8.7 billion euros, representing almost 10% of the total foreign direct investments," Nicolae Ciuca said.

"Although we are going through multiple crises, with global implications, we have managed to ensure stability and predictability for fiscal policies. Through the measures we have taken, we have managed to gain the trust of investors, your trust, which has translated into an increase in foreign direct investments by 43.7% in the first 7 months of the year, reaching 5.5 billion euros," Ciuca added.