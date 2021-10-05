Censure motion/Citu does not support the variant of technocratic government or national union

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Tuesday that he does not agree with the variant of a technocratic government or of a national union.

"We saw what the technocratic government was like in 2016, government 0. Romania no longer needs such an experience," he said in a press statement at the Parliament Palace.

Asked if early elections could be reached, Citu replied that "all the scenarios are on the table."

He also disapproved of the idea of a national union government, mentioning that the PNL will not form a government with extremists.

"The National Liberal Party goes further and will find the best solution for Romanians and for Romania, but, in the end, today we have a decision from those from USR, PSD and AUR. We want to see their plan as well, because today together they brought down the Government and we want to see their plan, although we saw that they were arguing in the hall," he said.