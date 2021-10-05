 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Censure motion/Citu does not support the variant of technocratic government or national union

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Tuesday that he does not agree with the variant of a technocratic government or of a national union.

"We saw what the technocratic government was like in 2016, government 0. Romania no longer needs such an experience," he said in a press statement at the Parliament Palace.

Asked if early elections could be reached, Citu replied that "all the scenarios are on the table."

He also disapproved of the idea of a national union government, mentioning that the PNL will not form a government with extremists.

"The National Liberal Party goes further and will find the best solution for Romanians and for Romania, but, in the end, today we have a decision from those from USR, PSD and AUR. We want to see their plan as well, because today together they brought down the Government and we want to see their plan, although we saw that they were arguing in the hall," he said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.