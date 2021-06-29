Censure motion/Citu: Investments in economy up by 3.9 billion lei from 2020 and 7.3 from 2019

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday, during the debates on the censure motion, that the current Government has allocated record amounts for investments, at the level of the last ten years, and that this amount would be by 3.9 billion lei higher than in 2020 and 7.3 billion lei higher than in 2019.

"We have allocated to the budget the largest amount in the last 10 years: 61.4 billion lei or 5.5% of GDP, as you want. And so we will continue. There are record amounts, and the clear difference from PSD is that we not only allocate this money in the budget, we invest it, and at every budget rectification we do not cut it, as you cut it, for the money to go to the PSD barons. We continue with investments. In 2021 compared to 2020, after five months, the investments in the economy are already by 3.9 billion lei higher, almost one billion euros already. Compared to 2019, when you were in power, by 7.3 billion lei higher, already invested," Citu said in the joint plenary sitting of Parliament.

According to the prime minister, the 76 billion euros from PNRR and other European funds, to which will be added "at least" 98 billion euros from the state budget, will go into investments by 2028.He invoked Eurostat data, according to which in Romania there is the cheapest food in the European Union, and mentioned that this will lead to an increase in consumption.According to the prime minister, Romania is registering "the fastest economic recovery in history," following the biggest economic crisis in the last hundred years.The chief of the Executive recalled that the government had kept its promise not to raise taxes. He also said that budget revenues have increased as a result of voluntary compliance.On the other hand, Florin Citu reproached the social democrats for doing "everything possible to block" vaccination.