Cernavoda nuclear power plant, high nuclear security level, WANO experts say

A team of 25 international experts from the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) assessed the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in November and concluded that the plant has a high level of nuclear safety, informs a press release of Nuclearelectrica, the plant operator, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Nuclear safety is the absolute priority of Nuclearelectrica. We are therefore determined to maintain a high level of nuclear safety in all areas: operation, maintenance, operations management and performance in planned stops, chemistry, equipment reliability, engineering, radiological protection, emergency response, operating experience, personnel training, organizational efficiency and nuclear safety culture," Cosmin Ghita, general manager of the company stated as quoted in the press release.

He also pointed out that Nuclearelectrica is cooperating with WANO and nuclear power operators around the world to operate at the highest nuclear safety standards using the latest internationally developed solutions with increased attention to current investments in nuclear security and maintenance and also to the behavior of personnel in order to comply with nuclear safety norms and standards.

"In addition, given the environmental objectives, achieving and maintaining nuclear excellence in terms of nuclear safety, coupled with good financial results, as support for investment and development, and the clear environmental benefits demonstrate that nuclear power is a strong, long-term asset of the Romanian energy mix," Ghita said.

In his turn, Dan Bigu, Director of the Cernavoda nuclear plant, showed that the permanent vision of SNN / CNE Cernavoda is to improve continuously and to maintain their performance of being among the best nuclear power plants globally.

Nuclearelectrica, member of WANO, hosted, at the former's request, the peer review mission conducted by the WANO Atlanta Center on 5-12 November 2018.

