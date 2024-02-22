Certain that in 2, 3 years Tax administration will become tax payer's correct partner(Court of Accounts' Heius)

The Vice-President of the Court of Accounts, Lucian Heius, declared on Thursday that he is convinced that, in two to three years, the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) will be modernized, will end up being a "fair" and "honest" partner to the Romanian taxpayer and will be able to reduce tax evasion and, implicitly, to increase the revenues it provides to the state budget.

"One cannot make a deep reform in a short time. One cannot implement IT, structural, risk analysis, debt management, forced executions mechanisms in a short time. They must be tested, be well thought out, they are put into practice, one runs into problems, (...) one finds that the things we thought at a given moment collide with other things in practice that we could not estimate, one runs into the public procurement law that often creates problems for you, one often encounters perhaps the incompetence of some people who work in ANAF and in other structures," said Heius, at the FISC vs. Cetatean / Tax Administration v Citizen debate, organized at the Palace of the Parliament by the Foundation for the Defense of Citizens Against State Abuses.

According to him, in order to be reformed, ANAF must be legislatively helped by the Parliament, administratively helped by the Government and supported by the business environment to tell it "what is not working, what is not good, what problems need to be solved".

Heius also stated that the e-invoice is a decisive tool in the fight against tax evasion.