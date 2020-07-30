The chairman of the CFA Romania Association, Adrian Codirlasu, was designated winner in the "Volunteer of the year" category for the EMEA region, during the competition organized by the CFA Institute.

According to a release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES, CFA Institute has announced the winners for 2020, in the competitions that the institution is conducting - Society Awards Programme.

At the same time, the CFA Romania Association was one of three finalist organizations in the category "Impact and Innovation", where it participated with the financial education project 'I Generation' - the independent generation" and with the study "The future pension system in Romania".

"The fact that I won this important competition where volunteers that hold the CFA certification sign up and work for the local associations I am a part of, honors me. Yet the effort to accomplish the projects of the organization I've been representing for more than four years is a common one and I appreciate the support and involvement of my colleagues in the CFA Romania Association, who I also desire to thank this way," said Adrian Codirlasu.