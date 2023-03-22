Chamber of Commerce partner at the Bucharest International Boat Show, between March 30 and April 2

The nautical and adventure sectors will constantly develop and, in this context, the representatives of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) proposed to promote, through specific means, the opportunities offered by these industries, CCIB President Iuliu Stocklosa stated.

Between March 30 and April 2, the 13th edition of the Bucharest International Boat Show - Caravan, Motorhome & Adventure will take place, an event supported by the Bucharest Chamber, as a partner, told Agerpres.

"Our presence at this international show is natural, given the role played by the Bucharest Chamber - that of supporting the organic development of the business community and contributing to the development of potential spaces in the Capital. On the other hand, I believe that the nautical and adventure sectors will develop constantly. In this context, we want to promote, through specific means, the opportunities offered by these industries," Iuliu Stocklosa stated.

The event, organized indoors, gathers over 50 companies from the country, which carry out their activity in the nautical field of leisure and in the production and distribution of motorhomes. There will be sailing schools, related service providers, dedicated products and accessories, camping and lifestyle.

The exhibition, which has become a tradition, aims to promote the mentioned areas and represents an important landmark both for the industry and for enthusiasts.

The organizers prepared absolute firsts Made in Romania and completed the list of promoted recreational activities with a new hobby: ultralight aviation.

The show is also supported by: the Romanian Naval Forces, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and the City Hall of District 3.