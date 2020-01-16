Chamber Speaker Ciolacu, Belgia's ambassador discuss diversification of Belgian investments in Romania

The diversification of Belgian investments in Romania in the field of agriculture, the agri-food industry, renewable energy and telecommunications was among the topics discussed by the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker, Marcel Ciolacu, at Thursday's meeting he had with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Bucharest, Philippe Benoit.

"Today [Thursday] I had a meeting with HE Mr. Philippe Benoit, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Bucharest, on which occasion I showed the interest in a substantial and much more frequent dialogue on all the dimensions of the relationship between the two countries. We also welcomed the results obtained in the economic field, the bilateral trade representing over 3 billion euros, and we reiterated our wish regarding the diversification of the Belgian investments in Romania in the field of agriculture, the agri-food industry, renewable energy and telecommunications," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.