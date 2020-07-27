Child allowances to rise depending on economic forecasts

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the government will provide for a staggered rise of child allowances, and that the growth percentage and pace depend on economic forecasts.

"We are currently assessing the actual possibilities of supporting a rise in child allowances. What I can tell you for sure is that we will increase them. We have even thought of a mechanism to increase allowances, that will make it possible to raise them in several stages, but the actual increase percentage and pace depend on the forecasts we'll make," Orban said at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party.

Regarding the rise of pensions, Orban said that "the report on the state of the economy and the state of the budget in the first half of the year must be finalized first," and that the projections for the evolution of the Romanian economy in the coming years must also be completed first, "because the decision we'll make depends on this and I can tell you for sure that we will increase pensions, yet in such way that we have the guarantee that the economy is able to support this increase."

The Prime Minister also said that the government is looking at the increase in pensions and allowances in a coordinated way, because "both measures generate additional expenditures. We analyze the measures in a coordinated way, because they both generate expenditures and we must take the other measure into account when we take one measure," Orban said.