Ciolacu: Energy and gas bills will not increase

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the price of energy will remain at the current level, and the measures in force regarding the electricity and natural gas bills will be extended after April 1.

"First of all, the price of energy remains the same and we will see for what period, but for a definitely longer period. (...) The current measures will remain in force. (...) All these decisions will be communicated by the Prime Minister when the draft ordinance comes in. The most important thing is that the price will remain the same, in other words, the bills will not increase in under any form. On the contrary, compared to those in November, December and January they will decrease," explained Ciolacu, at the Palace of the Parliament, when asked what are the principles agreed within the governing coalition, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked if some ministers should resign if these measures do not produce effects, more precisely if the reduction of the excise duty on fuels does not lead to a decrease in the price of diesel fuel and petrol, Ciolacu replied: "We know very well that all the causes of price increases were caused by the energy sector. We have also seen an increase in the price of a barrel of oil, but hopefully, in order to balance this, we have come up with a proposal to reduce the excise duty. I am not talking about resignation here, we are talking about stopping this wave of price increases. For my part, whoever wants to resign, can do so. It is the Government's business."