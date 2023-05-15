Ciolacu: Government rotation to take place without scandals; Romania cannot afford anymore political conflicts.

The PSD President, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Monday that the government rotation will take place without "scandals or political crises" because Romania can no longer afford even a day lost to political conflicts".

"We are in an unprecedented moment in politics and administration in Romania, before a government rotation established by PSD and PNL a year and a half ago. It is something completely new in Romanian politics, a moment that seemed so complicated, but which, in despite all the skeptics of the service, it will happen naturally, without scandals or political crises. Both I and the president of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, have proposed to approach this moment with maximum responsibility for Romania cannot afford even a lost day with political conflicts. We are in a race against time to attract as many European funds as possible from the financial year 2016-2020, of which we have six months left in which we must operate at maximum speed. We are against time with PNRR, having a deadline of implementation until the year 2026", Ciolacu said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Union of County Councils in Romania.

He added that inflation has already entered "a downward slope", therefore it is the most suitable moment to tell the presidents of county councils present at the event what to expect from the new government formula that will work from the beginning in June, after the rotation of the premiers, told Agerpres.

"Expect the Romanian Government, in the future, as it has done so far, to help you with all its powers and with all the resources, but at the same time have greater demands and rigors than ever and ask you in return to deliver on time and to the required quality the projects that must change people's lives for the better. Expect to find open doors and outstretched hands at the Victoria Palace, just as before, but exactly when you need it most, but also get used to the thought that, in return, we must be efficient in spending public money and intelligent in accessing European money. And also expect the Romanian Government to be much bolder in supporting equally bold projects that come from you, which meet the essential conditions to be economically viable, to have financial logic and clearly quantifiable effects in the development of the region you represent. For this, you and we need to surround ourselves with the most valuable partners who can help us build these projects", said the PSD leader.

Ciolacu also said that the time has come for Romania to "raise its head from the ground and assume big stakes and real stakes for its future".

"The Government will make huge efforts to quickly set up new mechanisms to ensure co-financing for all major and mature projects and help you to unlock and complete any ongoing objective with European funds", concluded the social-democratic president.