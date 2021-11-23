Ciolacu: I will make sure the governing agenda will be backed in Parliament and respected exactly

The new speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, says that in his official capacity he will make sure there is an "exact" observance and support in Parliament for the governing agenda, agerpres reports.

"As speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, I will make sure that both the social and economic measures for which PSD [Social Democratic Party] has taken up governing will become a reality as soon as possible, and that the governing agenda will be backed in Parliament and followed exactly," Ciolacu wrote on Tuesday on Facebook.

PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu was elected on Tuesday speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.Ciolacu, nominated for this position by the PSD floor group, was voted 217 to 77.Also running for the speakership was Cristina Pruna of the Save Romania Union (USR), the current deputy speaker, but she got only 77 votes for and 217 against.