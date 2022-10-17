Ciolacu: Pensions not to increase in two installments; rise not to be lower than 10%

The President of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that pensions will increase from January 1, in a single installment, by at least 10%, told Agerpres.

"We have two laws. We have a law that tells us that we must index pensions, but not with the current year's inflation index, because it is not legally possible. It is a year before, and we have there 5.2 - an average inflation over the past year. We still have a law increasing pensions by 40%, leaving a difference of 11.9 to the 40%. At this moment, if we increase them by 11.9%, we reach that percentage of 40%. I said that there is a distinction between the two laws. It is obvious, we all agreed that there will be an increase, it is obvious, we all decided that it will not be an increase of less than 10%. It is obvious, we all decided also increasing the minimum salary to 3,000 lei. There are several approaches, but I would respect the law with the inflation index (...), we don't live only this year, and let's see how much is left of the 11.9% to be able to cover them," Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace.

He added that pensions will not increase in two installments.

"There are two laws, no one said that these are different moments. The budget proposal will be for next year, from January 1. They will not increase in two installments, everything will be included in the budget from January 1. 10% is an effort budget of 11 billion lei," he mentioned.