Ciolacu: With PSD Bucharest's all-out support, Dr. Cirstoiu will win Bucharest mayoralty

Social Democrat leader, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday told the Bucharest party members that on June 9, Dr. Catalin Cirstoiu will secure the position of Bucharest General Mayor, but this can only be achieved with the support of the party and of the president of the Bucharest party organization, Gabriela Firea.

The head of the Executive participated on Tuesday in the PSD Bucharest Election Conference where Gabriela Firea was reconfirmed as president of the organization.

"First of all, let me start with a conclusion: I am here today because I want to stand by Gabriela Firea's side. I want to be at the side of your organization, of our sector mayors, of our candidates who will be the future sector mayors and, last but not least, I would like to to join you in supporting the joint candidate of the PSD-PNL Alliance, Dr. Catalin Cîrstoiu," Ciolacu said.

He also explained the fellow party members the reasons why Cirstoiu was picked as candidate for Bucharest Mayor and not Gabriela Firea.

"Yes, I would have liked Mrs. Gabriela Firea to be PSD's and our candidate for General Mayor. Why? Because both she and our sector mayors Daniel Baluta and Robert Negoita have been in opposition over the last four years. For four years they had backs turned on them in an attempt to destabilize us, but all they succeeded was to actually keep you united and for this the credit goes to Gabriela Firea, in the first place," said the PSD leader.

Ciolacu reiterated his conviction that doctor Catalin Cirstoiu will be elected General Mayor of the capital city on June 9.

According to him, the main reason why Cirstoiu should get all possible support is the fact that the term of the current General Mayor Nicusor Dan is "a failure", as he has "no achievements" and only took over the projects of his predecessor Gabriela Firea.

Ciolacu added that he respects Cristian Popescu - Piedone, Catalin Cirstoiu's counter-candidate, but that he "lacks the necessary stature to be General Mayor of the capital city."